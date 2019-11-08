Credit counselor shares advice for Northwest Arkansans laid off

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hundreds of Northwest Arkansans are looking for new jobs after layoffs at a series of companies, most recently Ball Metalpack in Springdale. A credit counselor in Fayetteville said there are steps one can take if he or she goes between jobs.

Alden Napier knows what it’s like to suddenly find himself without work. He agreed to join a startup company but quickly realized the money wasn’t there.

“We went into survival mode,” Napier said. “I don’t know what to do. We’ve spent six months trying to build towards this, and it’s all evaporated in a matter of weeks.”

Napier faced the reality affecting several Arkansans now—no job and no income.

“We were wondering, ‘how did we just leave a very stable situation to come to a position where we have no income?'” Napier said.

Napier is now the executive director at Credit Counseling of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and he said nobody should be embarrassed by job loss. It’s the most common reason for CCOA appointments.

“Look at ways you can either increase your income or reduce your expenses,” Napier said. “Know what is a priority for your family. Know what is a priority for you personally in your everyday expenses.”

Napier said the biggest thing one needs to do if he or she has been laid off is to cut spending. Employment agencies like TEC Staffing Services in Fayetteville can be useful for those in need of work to generate income, regardless of experience or specialty.

“Anybody who has recently gotten laid off during the holidays, they are welcome to reach out to any of our offices in the Northwest Arkansas area,” said Jessica Hearne, the HR manager for TEC Staffing Services. “We have a lot of general labor positions, as well as some specialty positions.”

Napier said for those who haven’t been laid off, it can happen to anyone. So, it’s best to have a plan in place.

“Make sure that you’re prioritizing savings as a part of that overall financial picture,” Napier said.

For a full list of in-between-jobs tips, click here.