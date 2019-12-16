Crews on standby for wintry mix chances

"We're well aware that Mother Nature turns on a dime so we want to make sure that our residents are safe," Channing Barker said.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — As colder weather moves into the area, Northwest Arkansas crews are on standby.

Channing Barker, Benton County’s Communications Director, said although the county didn’t pre-treat the roads on December 16, the county is still closely monitoring the weather.

Barker said Benton County is staying in touch with the National Weather Service, and everyone’s on-call all day just in case.

“We’re well aware that Mother Nature turns on a dime so we want to make sure that our residents are safe and the best way we can do that is to prepare on the front end and be in constant communication with one another,” she said.

Channing said no matter the conditions, it’s very important to use caution and plan ahead before driving out on the roads, especially as temperatures continue to drop.

She said if you plan on getting off and on Interstate 49, you need to make sure you drive slow.

“Every city and every town has its trouble spots but we always see it with bridges, overpasses, and intersections,” she said. “Those are the areas we are going to pretreat anytime there is an issue.”

