Crews prepare for possible winter weather

“With Mother Nature in Arkansas we can see anything at any moment in time,” Barker said. “You never know, so we just want to be prepared on the front end.”

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County Road Department is already treating roadways ahead of the possibility of winter weather.

It’s been sunny these last couple of days, but on Wednesday (Feb. 5) a system could be moving in causing sleet and snow.

On Monday (Feb. 3), KNWA caught up with the Benton County Road Department as they were treating bridges.

Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker said this treatment needs to dry and solidify with the asphalt on the bridges in order to have any impact if winter weather does come to the area.

Barker said she knows it may be strange to prepare for this kind of weather when it’s sunny, but in Arkansas weather can change in a moment’s notice — that’s why Benton County wants to be prepared on the front end.



The reason we do it is because we are on these roads just like you and your family are we want to protect your family just as much as we want to help protect ours. CHANNING BARKER, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, BENTON COUNTY

Barker said in the next couple of days Benton County will be monitoring the weather and if necessary, they will send out the crew on standby to treat overpasses and intersections.