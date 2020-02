ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Rogers Fire Department is responding to the scene of a duplex fire in the city on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, crews responded to a fire on the 1100 block of West Persimmon Street in Rogers at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said no one was injured from the blaze.

