Crochetitville yarn-bombs local bar

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A group of local crocheters and knitters are unveiling a four-month-long project to life today.

Crochetitville yarn-bombed Maxine’s Taproom in Fayetteville this morning.

Gina Gallina is the founder of the group.

She said she’s yarn bomb several things including pick up trucks but never a building so she and her friends got to crafting and 1,800 granny squares later, this masterpiece was born,

“I’m hoping it’ll make people happy and I hope people will celebrate it with us and I hope they’ll enjoy it and it’ll only be up for one month,” Crochetitville Founder Gina Gallina said.

It’s to celebrate National Crochet Month and Maxines 70th birthday in March.

