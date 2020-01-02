Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announces new acquisitions by female artists

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announces new acquisitions to the museum’s permanent collection–all by contemporary female artists, including Amy Sherald, Marie Watt, Lorraine O’Grady, and Dyani White Hawk.

Sherald was chosen by Michelle Obama in 2017 to paint the First Lady’s official portrait for the National Portrait Gallery. She painted and documented a contemporary, black American experience.

Watt is known for her “Blanket Stories,” artworks that interweave Indigenous knowledge, intercultural exchange, and personal biographies.

O’Grady is a visual artist who addresses feminist concerns and cultural perspectives through a variety of mediums including performance, photo installation, moving media, and photo-montage.

White Hawk is a Sičangu Lakota artist, an Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellow, and a recipient of the 2019 United States Artists Fellowship in Visual Art.

The artwork is scheduled to go on view this spring.