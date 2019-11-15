Cutting waste in half: how one Northwest Arkansas city is working to help the environment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Recycling has been a priority for several Northwest Arkansas cities, including Fayetteville.

Staff at the city’s recycling center said humans are using nature almost two times faster than the ecosystem can regenerate, which could lead to problems in the future.

The city has a goal to cut the amount of waste that goes to landfills in half by 2027.

“Everything we do makes a difference, no matter how big or how small,” said Taylor Gladwin, environmental educator for the city. “By conserving resources through recycling, you’re saving those resources for future generations.”

Educating the public on proper recycling practices is one way the city aims to reach this goal and staff said they are especially trying to influence children to adopt good habits.

“They can go home and be advocates right there in the classroom, to their families, and also in their communities,” said environmental educator, Heather Ellzey.

