“Cyber days” bring high school classes home during winter weather

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — Evolving technology is impacting high schools across the country, and even snow days are changing in the 21st century. “Cyber days” bring lessons to students even when they can’t physically make it to a classroom.

Anthony Potter is a junior at LifeWay Christian School in Centerton. He said his Wednesday started normally until he learned icy roads forced school administrators to call off classes.

“I went back to sleep and woke up about 8:30, I did dishes for about 30 minutes and played video games for about two hours,” Potter said. “I then did my homework for about 20 minutes.”

Potter said teachers used Google Classroom to post lessons online. Some required students to watch YouTube videos related to a topic at hand. Others required writing prompts and work to be turned in at a later date.

“What they can do is post assignments,” Potter said. “They can just post notes saying you have stuff due tomorrow.”

LifeWay is one of several Northwest Arkansas schools that used a cyber day Wednesday. Justin Moseley is the school’s secondary principal, and he said the Centerton-based institution can use five each year.

“It’s an opportunity for learning to continue when the weather doesn’t cooperate,” Moseley said.

Moseley’s daughters attend LifeWay, and he said the cyber day gave him a chance to spend some time with them. That’s what he wants out of these: a focus on family rather than schoolwork.

“The work they received, I asked their teachers to keep it reasonable and manageable and something they can do without taking up their whole day doing homework,” Moseley said.

There are discussions about whether to add more cyber days to school scheduled in the future, Moseley said. He doesn’t expect there to ever be more than 10-15 built-in cyber days.