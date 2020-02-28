Cybersecurity for youth; what to look out for

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A lesson for parents tonight on online safety was led by Bentonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones and Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Josh Robinson.

Parents filled the Bentonville School’s Administrative Building today, February 27, at noon and the Ignite Professional Studies building at 6 p.m.

Dr. Jones and Robinson spoke with parents about cybersecurity for youth and the warning signs to look out for.

“We really just want to be proactive in educating parents and put our students in the safest environment we can,” Jones said.

The seminar also featured a panel made of students and parents on the topic of how to handle online safety.