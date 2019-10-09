Dead fish turn up on local dog park

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — A city dog park is closed due to flooding and dead fish turning up on the property due to recent flooding of Lake Lochmond.

The Lochmond Dog Park is closed until further notice.

Tom Judson with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association said it will be a major redo but crews are actively out assessing and repairing the damage.

“The water is not all the way down yet, so we may find that there’s more damage as the water goes down, but right now we’re feeling pretty good that it was not a major hit. It still hurts but not a major hit like we’ve had in years past,” Judson explained.

He said unlike The Lochmond Dog Park, the Bella Vista Golf Courses sustained minimal damage.