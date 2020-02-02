Deadly crashes involving drivers who test positive for marijuana increase in states where drug is legal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas’ medical marijuana industry continues to grow, and a new study from a popular auto insurance company sheds light on a trend seen in states that legalized medical marijuana.

The study, conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, broke down numbers from Washington state. The percent of THC-positive drivers involved in fatal crashes has nearly doubled from before the state legalized medical marijuana, jumping from 8.8% in the five preceding years to 18% in the five years after.

The study didn’t determine if marijuana was the contributing factor in the crashes, according to a press release.

“This study enabled us to review a full 10-years’ worth of data about the potential impact of marijuana on driving safety, and it raises significant concerns,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, according to the release. “Results from the analysis suggest that legalization of recreational use of marijuana may increase the rate of THC-positive drivers involved in fatal crashes.”

Driving while under the influence of marijuana and other prescription drugs can cause wrecks and harm to others, said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Dept.

“I would just tell people when you’re impaired, you really stand out,” Murphy said. “You may think you’re acting normal, but you’re not, whether you’re impaired on alcohol or prescription drugs or any other prescription.”

Nearly 70% of Americans don’t think it’s likely a high driver will be caught by police, according to AAA’s research. Officers are trained to spot the signs of marijuana use, Murphy said.