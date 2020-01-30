Decatur School District to close Friday and Monday due to the flu

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA) — The Decatur School District will be closed Friday, January 31, and Monday, February 3, due to the “large number of teachers and students that are currently out sick with the flu,” the district announced on Facebook.

The school is urging parents to help to control the spread of the virus by washing their children’s bedding, sports clothing, and belongings in general.

Decatur joins Jackson County, Fordyce, Pangurn, Des Arc, and Magazine as Arkansas school districts that have closed this year due to a flu outbreak.