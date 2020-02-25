Decatur schools add lights increasing safety

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Decatur has two solar-powered warning lights near schools in order to increase safety when children are present and alert motorists to drive at a safe speed.

The two lights, placed at Arkansas 102 near Decatur Middle School and also North Side Elementary are combination lights and speed limit signs that flash the appropriate speed limit when children are attending school.

The lights were paid for with leftover funds from the 2017 Transportation Alternatives Program grant that was used to complete the sidewalk work near Veteran’s Park.

The two schools manage the activation schedule of the street lights.