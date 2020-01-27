Dentist office reopens after arson

KNWA

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — River Dental was vandalized last September.

Police said the suspect is Jimmy Morrell.

He told police he did it after being denied dental care because of a health concern.

Morrell threw a cinderblock through the window, covered the place in lighter fluid, and lit a pillowcase on fire.

River Dental’s Regional Manager Christy Kenaga said the business closed for four months and it’s been challenging to get it back up and running.

“I guess the positive side of this is they get a beautiful new office so they’re very excited and proud of it to be able to welcome our patients here again,” Kenaga said.

Morell has a court date set for February 21 in Washington County Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss