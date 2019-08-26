Design competition upcoming for veterans memorial

This will be the first veterans memorial in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Applicants are needed to move forward with the design of the first veterans memorial in Springdale.

The Springdale Veterans Memorial Organization will kick off a design competition for the memorial at 6 p.m. Oct. 1, at the Arts Center of the Ozarks on Main Street.

Architects and landscape architects, architecture students, artists, and veterans are invited to submit proposals for the veterans memorial. Participants are encouraged to consider what they design as a symbol of Springdale’s appreciation for veterans’ diligence and sacrifice to America.

The first-place winner will receive $5,000. The second-place winner will receive $1,000 and $500 will be awarded to the third-place winner. The registration phase will end Dec. 31, 2019. Entries are due by noon March 31, 2020. Winners will be announced May 7, 2020.

There is not a veterans monument in Springdale as of yet. It will be an attraction at JB Hunt Park.