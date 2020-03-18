Despite online classes, inflexible leases force some UA students to stay in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some University of Arkansas students headed home to finish out the semester online, but some are still in Fayetteville because they can’t get out of their apartment leases.

A Fayetteville tenant’s mother sent an email to KNWA/Fox 24 (news@knwa.com) and said her daughter wants to come home as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, said she approached her apartment’s management team and management refused to let her out of her lease. Instead, they said they might do something later if the virus outbreak continues, which would be after her lease ends.

After several attempts to reach out to student-oriented apartments, only “The Cardinal” responded. A manager said the complex also won’t let people out of leases early, but it’s offering discounts for anyone looking to renew his or her lease.

The anonymous student doesn’t live at “The Cardinal” but said it’s about the present rather than the future.

“There’s no anger behind the situation,” the student said. “I feel as if the city is making so many accommodations. Why not apartment complexes? Places that’re leasing to students, why aren’t they doing the same thing?”

The student said she’s talked with many others facing the same situation. Some people simply went home and continue to pay rent, she said, but that’s not something she can afford to do.