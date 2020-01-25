Dinner to be served after-school for Cedarville students

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A grant helps students get the nutrition they need after a long day.

The Cedarville School District said over 100 kids stay after school every day.

Many of them were leaving hungry following their after school activity or sports practice. ​

Thanks to a grant, all students from K through 12, will have the option to eat dinner before going home.

Elementary Principal Rebecca Cook said the shcool qualified based on the financial need of students.​ Many already get free breakfast and lunch.​ The Child and Adult Food Program Grant will reimburse the school for every meal served after school and pay for the food service staff.​

“For us, I believe it’s one less thing we worry about when our kids go home, because a lot of us take our kids home with us. We worry about them at night and we think about things we can do to make their lives better. This is just one way we could do that,” said Cook.

The program will officially launch on Monday, January 27th. Dinner will be served until 6 pm when after school activities end.​

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday, January 29th with Arkansas Representative Charlene Fite.

