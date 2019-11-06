Discussion continues over sales tax increase to pay for Wash. co radio system

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Washington County Justices of the Peace have recommended a temporary sales tax to help pay for a multi-million dollar radio system.

On Monday night, the Quorum Court’s County Services Committee discussed a temporary one-quarter cent sales tax.

The current emergency radio system has been used for the past 15 years, and this funding would update it to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network.

The project would include more than 1,700 towers, dispatch consoles, and additional equipment, costing roughly $8.5 million.

“No one likes to be taxed, but there are certain things the government is responsible for and has a responsibility to provide. This is kind of one of those things,” county attorney Brian Lester said.

The sales tax would end after the $8.5 million is generated, which Lester says will take less than a year.

The proposal will now be sent to the Quorum Court, to vote on whether it will be on the ballot for the March primary election.