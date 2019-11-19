Disney Plus user accounts found on hacking sites

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Disney Plus says it doesn’t have a security breach, but some users of the new streaming service have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Disney says its new Disney Plus streaming service doesn’t have a security breach, but some users have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts.

The news site ZDNet found stolen account usernames and passwords selling for $3 on underground hacking forums. Disney’s streaming service costs $7 a month or $70 a year.

Disney Plus comes as Disney and other traditional media companies seek to siphon the subscription revenue now going to Netflix and other streaming giants. Disney is hoping to attract millions of subscribers with its mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films, and new series.

Helped by promotions, including a free year for some Verizon customers, the new service attracted 10 million subscribers the day it launched last week. The popularity led to some technical difficulties in the opening hours. Those problems have largely been resolved.

Disney says there’s no indication of a security breach compromising passwords. It says it takes the privacy and security of users’ data seriously. Disney Plus hasn’t said how many subscribers have had security problems.