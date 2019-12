(KNWA) — Star Wars fan brace yourself, Disney has a new cuddly ‘Baby Yoda’ toy on the market.

Shop Disney: “This irresistible infant is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. May the hugs be with you!”

The toy comes with fuzzy trims, a faux suede coat and embroidered features. ‘Baby Yoda’ is 11 inches tall and cost about 25 bucks.

Fans can preorder the plush. The toy will be available on March 9, 2020.