DIY Valentine’s Day Desserts

With Chef Vince Pianalto of Brightwater Culinary School

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Valentine’s Day is in full swing but you don’t have to break the bank when it comes to creating decadent desserts for your special someone. Chef Vince Pianalto of the Brightwater Culinary School stopped by KNWA Today to share a few simple DIY desserts which are sure to make your heart smile.

Recipe for Chocolate Ganache:

Ingredients:

-4 ounces semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips
– ½ c heavy whipping cream

Directions:

-Place chocolate in a heatproof bowl.
-Put the cream in microwave-safe bowl and heat for 45 sec to 1 min. You want it hot, but not boiling.
-Pour hot cream over the chocolate and allow to sit for 30 seconds. The heat will melt the chips
-Whisk until well combined.

Ganache has many uses including sauce, truffles, glaze for cakes or whipped into a frosting! After making, be sure to store in the refrigerator.

