Doctors weigh in on controversial sex education bill

Beal thinks it's important to start educating kids at a young age about their bodies.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A controversial bill made its way through the Kentucky legislature.

It proposed sex education courses to be taught in public schools, starting in kindergarten, and on Tuesday, February 11, local doctors weighed in.

Northwest Women’s Speciality Group OBGYN Katie Beal said there is a large number of things in Kentucky’s bill a majority of doctors and parents wouldn’t find appropriate for elementary school kids, but she does think it’s important to start educating kids at a young age about their bodies — which she says starts with appropriate anatomy.

Beal said she knows some parents aren’t comfortable with this, but using the proper terminology could make all the difference.

She explained this does not only help a child when there is a medical problem, but it can also help protect them from predators.

It’s more about teaching them how to know their anatomy, protect their body, and how to open the conversation if they feel like somebody has crossed the line, they’ll able to do that early and quickly. Katie Beal, OB/GYN, Northwest Women’s Specialty Group

Beal said in her line of work she knows kids who are more empowered with correct terminology are much less likely to be taken advantage of.

Beal said as a former educator, a parent of young girls, and being a gynecologist — she really feels this type of education is best between parents and doctors.