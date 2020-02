In this Dec. 31, 2019, photo provided by Siobhan Threlfall, a fire approaches the village of Nerrigundah, Australia. The tiny village has been among the hardest hit by Australia’s devastating wildfires, with about two thirds of the homes destroyed and a 71-year-old man killed. (AP Photo/Siobhan Threlfall)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A fire in West Fork killed a dog and left a family without a home.

West Fork Fire Captain Travis Whisenhunt said the home is near Nickels Drive and while some firearms and jewelry were salvaged, the home is a complete loss.

No one was home during the fire, but one dog died inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.