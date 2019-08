The matter continues to be investigated

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — A dog reportedly shot by a Bethel Heights officer had her leg amputated.

Sasha the dog has a long recovery ahead of her. She will now have to learn to walk with three legs and how to mentally cope with the situation.

She will have staples on the wound removed in two weeks.

Bethel Heights Officer Stan Young reportedly shot Sasha while taking a report at a residence. Young said Sasha bared her teeth and charged at him.

Police said they are investigating the matter.