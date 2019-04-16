Doing Good: 2019 Komen Ozark Honorary Walk Chair Shares Passion for Cause

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Susan G. Komen Ozark More Than Pink Walk is right around the corner.

I ts goal is to raise more than $500,000 this year for breast cancer research in our area. This year’s event is a little different from years past.

Todd Harbaugh and his wife, Dee, have lived in Northwest Arkansas for over 20 years. Serving as the 2019 Komen Ozark Honorary Walk Chairs means a lot.

“Both of our lives has been touched by breast cancer. There’s been people in my wife’s family that has suffered from breast cancer. My grandmother was a breast cancer survivor,” Harbaugh said. “It means a lot because we want to do a lot in this community, and we want to be able to help people.”

Harbaugh is the Executive Vice President of Walmart U.S. Supercenters, and over the years he’s become very familiar with Komen’s lifesaving work.

“We’re very fortunate that the money raised stays in Northwest Arkansas. I know many people that have benefited from the funds, including many of our associates in Walmart and Sam’s Clubs all over Northwest Arkansas,” Harbaugh said.

For this year’s big fundraiser, Komen Ozark is trying something new. The More Than Pink Walk focuses on unifying the community and garnering more support from donors.

“For years it’s always been a run and it’s been more than just pink, and you have the ability to run if you want to, but I think a lot of people enjoy just being outside and having a walk. So there’s going to be a lot of festivities I think it’s going to be really really exciting,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh, even challenging all of his Northwest Arkansas store associates to come up with creative ways to raise money for the cause.

“I would personally go out and cook a big barbeque for all the associates in that store as a reward for raising as much money as they possibly can.”

While breast cancer still claims far too many of our loved ones’ lives, e ach penny raised makes a huge impact.