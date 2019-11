WILLARD, Mo. (KOLR) — “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. It’s an important verse in the Weber household, positioned next to the wedding photos of grandparents and great-grandparents. Keepsakes to hold onto forever just like the love they represent.

November is National Adoption Month. As kids in foster care get older, their likelihood of getting adopted drops significantly. The Weber family has adopted teens. As you watch their story, you should know we’ve respected their wishes not to show their sons’ faces because their biological families may be watching.