Don Tyson School of Innovation shows off tech to prospective students

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Don Tyson School of Innovation is showing off its tech to bring in prospective students.

During STEAM Camp, students at the school showed kids everything from drones to audio-visual technology.

Northwest Arkansas students from fifth to seventh grade were invited to attend.

“We have so many opportunities here for students to grow and learn at their own pace,” said Rene Griep, GT coordinator.

Open enrollment for the Don Tyson School of Innovation starts on Monday, January 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss