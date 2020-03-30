Art on the Bricks features “virtual art walk”

Downtown Rogers is utilizing the Art on the Bricks Facebook event page to practice social distancing while sharing their original art with the online community.

​ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Instead of the popular 20-25 businesses hosting artists and receptions in pop-up galleries, Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce is utilizing the Art on the Bricks Facebook page to invite artists to post 3 images of their original artistic creations with a “virtual art walk”.

According to a press release from the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Rogers hasn’t missed a month since launching the Art Walk in November 2017, but the need for social distancing has created the opportunity for artists to participate and practice social distancing while sharing their original art with the online community.

Art Walk sponsors and host businesses are being asked to co-host the virtual event and support the arts economy while sharing some creative inspiration during this difficult time for the region, the state, and the nation, the release states.

Art on the Bricks is organized by the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce and administered by Downtown Development Vice President Karen Wagaman.

“The monthly art walk does more than just provide artists with an opportunity to sell their work, it builds a sense of community and offers the chance to connect with people who have come from different experiences,” Wagaman said. “Continuing the Art Walk with virtual offerings may encourage people to focus on something positive, and uplift their moods and outlook for the future.”

The Virtual Art Walk also gives us a chance to stay connected during a time when so many people are being directed to stay away from work and other gathering places. Karen Wagaman, Downtown Development Vice President

To visit the Art on the Bricks Facebook Page, click here.

Once you are there, select the event dated March 27 – April 10 to view photos of original works created by regional artists, artisans, and crafters.

For the full press release, click here.