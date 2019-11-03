Downtown Springdale hosts Holiday Open House

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Springdale kicked off the Christmas season with its Holiday Open House on Saturday..

Businesses in downtown Springdale offered special deals to those who wanted to get an early start on their Christmas shopping.

“With the open house going on, we’ve had so much foot traffic,” said Zoe Hudgins with Whimsy Woo. “It’s really made the business so much busier today. It’s been awesome.”

Downtown visitors could also enjoy holiday decor, music, lights, and refreshments at participating businesses.