Dozens attend funeral service for veterans at Fayetteville National Cemetery

A local organization puts on a funeral service for two army veterans - neither of which have immediate family in the area

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Dozens of people showed up to the Fayetteville National Cemetery Tuesday morning to pay their final respects for two veterans.

“One did not have any family to come to support him,” Michael Merrick said.

Edward Miller served as an army Sgt. during the Vietnam war.

“The other has a family but (they) are unable to get here to be with him,” Merrick said.

William Stout also served in the Vietnam War as a combat engineer construction worker.

Bo’s Blessing, a charity that helps veterans and military families in NWA, made sure the war vets weren’t buried without anyone there to honor them. Michael Merrick is the VA Chaplain and was part of the service.

“We were – had the privilege taking care of them at the VA hospital,” Merrick said. “It is our privilege to be here to stand with them on this final day as we both celebrate their life and service to our country.”

A look around and you’ll see different faces, different stories – some friends of the fallen heroes and others who are veterans that came for one of their own.



“We just honor each other – veterans are a tight community,” Springdale VFW member Micahel Shutz said. “We’re kind of a band of brothers and sisters together.”

“We were in the war zone together,” Navy Veteran Charles Wheaton said. “I don’t care if he’s in the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine – he’s a brother so I want to honor him.”

Stout will be joining his father who is also buried at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.