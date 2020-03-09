Dozens celebrate International Women’s day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dozens of demonstrators taking part in a global action to honor International Women’s Day, right here in Northwest Arkansas.



For over a 100 years, marches and protests have taken place around the world to celebrate womanhood and spread awareness about political, social and economic issues women face.

This year’s focus — gender equality.

Different community leaders took to the stage to speak to the energized crowd made up of men and women. The first international women’s day was held in the early 1900s, a time when women were becoming more active in fighting oppression and inequality. More than a century later, it has grown into a global movement.

Socialist Alternatives organized the rally. Branch organizer Sheila Czech said, “we want to get people excited about politics and we want people to get involved locally because I believe that is where we can make the most difference..on a local level.”

Czech said this is an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to stand together for the rights of women, immigrants, the LGBTQ community and worker’s rights. Issues like affordable housing, healthcare and fighting back against sexual harassment were also discussed.