Dozens of demonstrators protest local Petland

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — About 40 people participated in a peaceful protest against Petland in Rogers. The demonstrators stood outside the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Saturday afternoon. They held signs that read “adopt don’t shop” and ” Petland stop selling sick dogs from puppy mills.”

Paige Quilan said she decided to hold the protest after hearing allegations on social media that pets sold from Petland were going to their new homes sick. She said she wants the retailer to take more responsibility in caring for the animals they have. “Most dogs have parasites or pneumonia and they aren’t making enough changes to prevent these health problems and so many of them have it.”

Samatha B oyle is the owner of Petland in Rogers. She said their animals are current on vaccinations, have exercise schedules and have constant human interaction. She said they only work with breeders licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture and State Department of health agencies and hold them to the highest standards. “We do a really good job at sending home happy healthy puppies. I do not have outstanding claims at this time but I would encourage those customers to give me a call if they have any issues.”

Animals purchased at Petland are under warranty and in the event that it experiences some sort of health problem Boyle said Petland staff would step in to guide the owner on proper care.