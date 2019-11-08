Driver dies after crashing into Elk River in Noel

KNWA
NOEL, Mo. (KSN) – The McDonald County Sheriff’s office has been working a fatality accident on the Elk River.

They say a driver ran off MO-59 between the Main Street Bridge and The Cliffside Drive bridge in Noel.

A witness said they saw it happen this morning around 5:30 a.m.

Numerous dive teams from across the area have been working in the area. Bella Vista, MSHP dive team and Centerton authorities have been assisting.

They have pulled the driver’s body and the truck out of the Elk River. The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says the driver died inside of the truck in the river.

