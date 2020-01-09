Driver in deadly UCA pedestrian accident that killed student, also attends the university

UPDATE:

CONWAY, Ark. — It has been confirmed that the driver who hit UCA student Rebekah Harpool was also a UCA student.

UPDATE:

CONWAY, Ark. — UCA President Houston Davis sent out a letter to faculty today about the death of one of their students that was hit by a car Wednesday night.

Sophomore Rebekah Harpool was a Presidential Scholar from Little Rock who was part of the Schedler Honors College who was pursuing a degree in Special Education.

You can read the full letter below.

Faculty, Staff and Students, It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Rebekah Harpool, has passed away. Rebekah, a Presidential Scholar from Little Rock, was a sophomore in the Schedler Honors College who was pursuing a degree in Special Education. She passed away from injuries sustained after being accidentally struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the parking lot east of the HPER Center. There are no words to convey the depth of pain that our UCA family feels over the loss of one of our students. Rebekah’s passing is incredibly sad and her UCA classmates, along with faculty and staff, are heartbroken at this news. We have seen over the past few hours how cherished that she is by the Harpool family and their close friends. We join them in mourning the loss of a very special young woman.

We recognize that the death of a student affects the entire campus community. Please keep each other close and lean on one another for support in the coming days and weeks. The UCA Counseling Center is available to anyone who feels they need to talk to someone. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please reach out. UCA PRESIDENT HOUSTON DAVIS

Original:

CONWAY, Ark. — (KARK) A University of Central Arkansas (UCA) student was hit by a car on campus and later died this morning.

On January 8, at approximately 7:32 p.m., the UCA Police Department, Conway Police Department, Conway Fire Department, and MEMS responded to a car accident involving a UCA sophomore.

The accident happened in the parking lot east of the HPER Center on UCA campus.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, and passed away this morning.