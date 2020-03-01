Driver safe after midnight water rescue

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Just after midnight on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office along with the Highway 94 East Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle in the water.

The incident occurred at the Monte Ne Boat Ramp when a man drove his car into the surrounding lake.

Upon arrival, the driver of the sinking vehicle jumped off and was struggling to swim to shore when crews rushed into the water to assist him and bring him to safety.

The man received immediate medical attention from EMS on the scene and was not injured.