FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Since August of 2013, drivers have been able to show proof of insurance using their smart phones.

It’s still recommended that you keep your card in the glove compartment, because not all states accept electronic proof.

According to the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Mexico and Washington, D.C. do not have any “e-card” laws.