Drivers prepare ahead of winter storm

AAA provides drivers with a list of essential items to keep in their car

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA) – AAA urges drivers to have an emergency kit in their cars, especially when there’s potential winter weather.

AAA posted a list of these items on their website as well as where to store the belongings in your car.

  • Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)
  • First-aid kit (glove compartment)
  • Blanket (luggage area)
  • Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)
  • Ice scraper/snow brush
  • Jumper cables/jump pack
  • Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
  • Tarp, raincoat, and gloves
  • Shovel

