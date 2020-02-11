Drivers report seeing porn on University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff bus TVs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several people riding on a Little Rock highway Sunday night reported seeing a University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (UAPB) bus that was playing porn on multiple TVs.

Jody Jones captured cell phone video of the bus on Interstate 530 near Exit 10, which he has sent to the University.

“That guy’s playing pornos while he’s driving,” Jones is heard saying in the video.

Jones says he was with a friend and both are sure of what they saw.

“It was a porn movie that was in full view,” Jones said. “I’m glad I didn’t have my 6- or 7-year-old in the truck trying to explain that.”

According to UAPB the bus driver says he was watching “Monster’s Ball” an R-rated movie featuring Halle Berry. That film doesn’t violate University policy, but Jones is adamant it’s not what he saw.

“From 20 feet away you could tell exactly it was,” Jones said. “If this is what the school considers appropriate, looks pretty bad.”

UAPB says it’s still investigating the allegations.