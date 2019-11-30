Driving safely in the rain

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA) — There’s more rain in the forecast and the Fayetteville Fire Department has tips on how to stay safe on the road.

There’re nearly 950,000 car accidents every year due to wet pavement. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

However, there’re ways to make sure you keep control of your car in wet weather.

Fayetteville Fire Department Driver Operator Jacob Thompson said motorists should drive slowly and with extreme caution during the rain. Having proper working windshield wipers will also help you when you’re out on the road. Never drive through flooded water and make sure your tires are in good condition. He recommends keeping a good distance between cars and giving yourself more time to slow down to avoid accidents. Hydroplaning is also a concern during the rain and if this happens make sure to not press on the brakes.

“Keep the wheel straight and don’t try to make any sudden turns and try to slow down but don’t put the brakes on,” Thompson said.

The main thing is your visibility is reduced when it rains and drivers should stay alert. If the rain gets too intense, pull over to a safe area and just wait for the conditions to clear up.



