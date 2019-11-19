Drug bust on I-40 yields drugs and illegal weapons

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A person driving from California to North Carolina was stopped and arrested on Interstate 40 East, at mile marker 45 in Johnson County early Sunday, November 17, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies established probable cause that the person was involved in drug activity, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found about 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine, opioids, three loaded guns, drug paraphernalia and other items related to illegal drug trafficking.

The man was charged with:

Simultaneous Possession of Firearms & Drugs

Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver

Possession of A Schedule Four Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Weapon

The items were seized by the Drug Task Force.

The suspect’s bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Pearson.