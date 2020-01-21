Dump truck and Hoxie school bus collide, one child airlifted

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles has closed Highway 63 south of Walnut Ridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the crash involved a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles, that left the bus flipped over in a ditch.

One child was airlifted, but the condition of the child is not known.

All other children on the bus were taken to local hospitals to be checked out.

The bus was flipped into a nearby ditch, and the video shows heavy damage to the back of the bus.

A Hoxie school official tells Region 8 News the bus involved in the crash would be known as bus 5, which makes stops in southeast Hoxie and Highway 63.

The crash is about 1.6 miles south of the Highway 91 intersection.

The southbound lanes of Highway 63 are being rerouted at this time.