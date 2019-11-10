E-scooters hit Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — E-scooters are officially clear to ride in Fayetteville.

With the nice weather on Saturday, several people took advantage of the new rides and took them around the city.

Student Gracyn Wren says the Spin Scooters are fun to ride around on the weekend but will be extra helpful to ride around campus.

“I love the Veorides, but these are going to be ten times better than those, and I’m excited to ride them to class all the time,” said Wren.

The stadium was a “no ride” zone on Saturday, so Spin says there will be even more scooters on campus on Monday.