Early voting underway for special election in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Greenwood is asking to extend its .25 percent sales tax bond.

The bond will go toward improving roads, bridges and streets in order to relieve traffic congestion.

Mayor Doug Kinslow said this is one of the biggest elections the city has had in many years.

“Arkansas Highway Transportation Department has come to us. We’ve come to them and we’ve agreed if we could come up with approximately 20 percent of this total cost… things would get moving. It’s very exciting and a big move for Greenwood,” Kinslow said.

Early voting will continue Monday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and election day will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 and ends at 7:30 p.m.





