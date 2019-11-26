Eating healthy during the holidays

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s easy to overindulge on Thanksgiving food, but there are ways to stay on a healthy track and still enjoy the holiday.

Candace Lea is a registered dietitian for Northwest Health and suggests:

  • Sharing dessert with people at the table. That way, you can try everything without having a whole dessert to yourself
  • Waiting 20-30 minutes before going back for seconds
  • Not skipping meals the day of. Have a nutritious breakfast to avoid overeating later
  • Replacing heavier favorites with lighter options. Lea suggests this cranberry jalapeno cream cheese dip or this Thanksgiving salad

