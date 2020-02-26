Elizabeth Warren to visit Little Rock on Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters at a primary election night rally, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Elizabeth Warren announced that she will travel to Arkansas to hold an event in Little Rock.

The town hall is scheduled for Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m. at North Shore Riverwalk Park.

Arkansas is the 30th state Warren has visited during her presidential campaign.

Arkansas for Warren currently employs 7 staffers organizing in every congressional district and has mobilization hubs in cities and towns throughout the state including Jonesboro, Marianna, Batesville, Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Union, Van Buren, Conway, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Forth Smith, Fayetteville, and Eureka Springs.