Elms Springs sees growth, five new subdivisions

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Elm Springs is attracting more builders and residents to its city.

According to Mayor Harold Douthit, the city ran a sewer line to NACA Regional Treatment Facility, making it a more attractive place for builders.

Five subdivisions, totaling over 200 homes, will be built over the next two and a half years.

In addition, a second $250,000 grant was given by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to finish paving Snavely Road.

“That will leave us with about 5/10 of a mile of dirt road in the entire city of Elm Springs. We’re excited about that, and it will be a shortcut out to the airport too when it’s done,” Douthit said.

Douthit adds he’s proud to spearhead the growth in Elm Springs.

He says much more is in the works, like a $100,000 neighborhood park that is currently in the application process to be matched.