FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross will hold an emergency blood drive in Fayetteville next week amid a nationwide shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The blood drive will be held at The Garden Room on Dickson Street on Wednesday, April 1, and Thursday, April 2.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment in advance by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code: Gardenroom.

The Garden Room is at 215 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.