Emergency disaster declaration issued for Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — An emergency disaster declaration has been issued for Benton County.

Judge Barry Moehring signed the declaration Monday, Oct. 21 due to the damage throughout the area.

During the storm, nearly 80 roads were closed in unincorporated Benton County and several other cities.

More stated, “Given the property damage I’ve seen from touring the impacted areas, I believe a declaration is appropriate. If the monetary damages of the storm are significant enough, then we’ll be able to receive additional assistance for repairs.”

Damage was primarily caused by high speed winds, which downed trees and power lines, and also damaged structures, stated Channing Barker, Benton County communications director.

During the storm, one man died when a large tree fell on his home in Rogers. Several areas of Benton County sustained damage including Rogers High School.

“The National Weather Service has confirmed that the high speed winds were attributed to at least one tornado and straight-line winds,” Barker stated.

Barker stated the declaration will allow Benton County residents affected by the storm to request assistance from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for uninsured public sector damages that are attributed to the storm and repair structures to pre-disaster conditions.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines said he too supports the declaration.

Hines stated, ” The City of Rogers sustained substantial damage to structures and utilities and will have a major issue cleaning up and disposing of debris. I want to particularly call-out the incredible work of fire and law enforcement agencies throughout Benton C ounty who worked diligently to save and protect our citizens, and we mourn the one death attributed to the event.”