Employee at UA’s Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center arrested for sexual indecency, rape

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A staff member at the Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center was arrested on two counts of sexual indecency with a child and one count of rape, according to the University of Arkansas Police Department on Wednesday.

The center provides early childhood education programs for infants to pre-schoolers.

“Early childhood professionals meet the physical, social, emotional and cognitive needs of all children ages eight weeks to five years old,” according to the center’s website. University of Arkansas Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center (JTCDSC)

Police say parents should talk with their children to determine if there are any additional victims.

The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is assisting the investigation.

