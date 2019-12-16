Entergy Electric bills going up in 2020

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Some residents in Northwest Arkansas could see an increase in their energy bills starting next year.

Entergy Arkansas says a federal tax credit currently reflected on customer’s bills expires this year.

The $15 tax credit customers were receiving on each bill will now disappear. The move comes after the 2017 tax reform law lowered the federal tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. That allowed Entergy to give millions of dollars in tax credits to customers over the past 21 months.